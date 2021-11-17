Advertisement

Christmas Bazaar benefiting Second Chance of Northwest Florida

By Sam Martello
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’re looking to get some holiday shopping done early all while supporting a local organization, the Emerald Coast Christmas Bazaar is the place for you.

On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Boardwalk Beach Hotel and Convention Center will be hosting more than 100 vendors for the shopping fest.

There will be shopping for everyone, entertainment, spirits, and more.

Santa will be available all weekend for photos, along with crafting with Santa every day.

Event organizers will be raffling off prizes, all of those funds will be going straight to Second Chance of Northwest Florida.

To learn more about the raffles and the event, you can watch Sam’s full interview above. You can also check out the event page here.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge Don Sirmons
Longtime local judge, Don T. Sirmons, passed away
Panama City firefighters responded to a house fire on W. 10th Street Monday afternoon.
Everyone out safe from Panama City house fire
Watersound Club will also be expanding its amenities.
New destination spot coming to the Emerald Coast
Ariel Hope is charged with child neglect.
Woman arrested at Destin restaurant on child neglect charges
These power and communication lines run up and down Front Beach Road and now, beach officials...
Panama City Beach receives funds for underground powerlines

Latest News

The Mosely Dolphins pose after their first 5-A state volleyball championship win.
Mosley High School wins first state volleyball championship
FAFSA help line
Helping local students apply for college financial aid
State leaders are offering more incentives to try and attract more people to become...
Florida’s need for correctional officers grows, more incentives offered
House wraps work in vaccine mandate special session