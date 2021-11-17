Christmas Bazaar benefiting Second Chance of Northwest Florida

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’re looking to get some holiday shopping done early all while supporting a local organization, the Emerald Coast Christmas Bazaar is the place for you.

On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Boardwalk Beach Hotel and Convention Center will be hosting more than 100 vendors for the shopping fest.

There will be shopping for everyone, entertainment, spirits, and more.

Santa will be available all weekend for photos, along with crafting with Santa every day.

Event organizers will be raffling off prizes, all of those funds will be going straight to Second Chance of Northwest Florida.

To learn more about the raffles and the event, you can also check out the event page here.

