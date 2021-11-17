Advertisement

Florida’s need for correctional officers grows, more incentives offered

State leaders are offering more incentives to try and attract more people to become...
State leaders are offering more incentives to try and attract more people to become correctional officers.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - State leaders are offering more incentives to try and attract more people to become correctional officers.

Wednesday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced new hires could receive a hiring bonus up to $5,000.

Effective immediately, DeSantis said Florida’s new bonus being offered to correctional officer new hires would include:

-- $3,000 new hire bonus for all new correctional officers

-- $1,000 hiring bonus for correctional officers to join high vacancy institutions

-- $1,000 hiring bonus for certified correctional officer applicants

Governor DeSantis also announced beginning January 2022, the starting salary for state correctional officers would be raised to $38,750.

DeSantis also said all current state correctional officers will receive a one-time bonus of $1,500, and state probation officers will receive a $3,000 bonus December 2021.

To learn more visit www.FLDOCJobs.com.

