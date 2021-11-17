Advertisement

Furry friends at the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter look for a forever home

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Cortney Turner with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter joined NewsChannel 7 in the studio Wednesday morning to talk about adopting a furry friend.

Turner spoke with us on what you need to know before adopting kittens, as well as how you can adopt from their shelter.

To find out more information on animal adoptions through the Lynn Haven Animal Control, click the video attached to this web article.

