Get into the Christmas spirit the “old fashioned” way at a century-old Fort Walton Beach schoolhouse

By Nikki Sheaks
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Fort Walton Beach, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Celebrate Christmas the “old fashioned” way at the Camp Walton Schoolhouse Museum’s annual Christmas Open House.

The City of Fort Walton Beach Heritage Park and Cultural Center will hold the event on Saturday, December 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors will enjoy old-fashioned games and toys, crafts, butter churning, and plenty of local history. The schoolhouse will be 110 years old next year.

Entry into the museum will be free.

