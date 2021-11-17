Advertisement

Graceville Police investigate early morning shooting

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning in Graceville.

Police say no one was hurt.

Around 2:14 a.m. police responded to a home on Pelham Avenue after reports of multiple gunshots. Police say they found multiple shots had been fired from the road into the front of the residence and into a vehicle parked in front of the home. Multiple people were asleep inside the home at the time of the shooting.

More than 30 spent shell casing of different calibers were collected, according to police. Officers are speaking with witnesses and at this time there is not a description of the suspect(s).

If you have any information on this case, call the Graceville Police Department at 850-263-3944.

