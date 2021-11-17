Advertisement

Helping local students apply for college financial aid

FAFSA help line
FAFSA help line
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools is pleased to announce an innovative partnership with Gulf Coast State College designed to ensure as many of our graduates as possible complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. Kris Hatcher joined us live in studio to tell us all about a new helpline they are starting for students.

