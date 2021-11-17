Josiah McCall a home-schooled student helping Mosley football in playoff run

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -If you’ve been keeping up with Mosley football this season, you probably recognize the name, Josiah McCall. “He’s a great kid. He’s very competitive.” says Mosley football head coach Tommy Joe Whiddon. “You know, he had a lot of goals before the season. Not a lot of people knew about him or the player that he was, and he has worked really hard to make all those things happen, and to me, to be the best wide receiver in Panama City and arguably one of the best ones in the Panhandle.”

”For me, it’s important because I’ve always wanted to be able to have the opportunity to do something outside of football whenever it’s over because it will eventually end.” Josiah told me. According to Coach Whiddon, Josiah is one of those “quiet standouts”, which speaks to what he tells his team. “We have a saying on our team,” says Whiddon “Actions speak louder than words. I think that definitely applies to Josiah in the way he goes about his business, so I just think it’s important that guys see that he is successful, and there’s a lot of different ways to go about doing your business, and being quiet, as long as you are a hard worker, people respect that. You don’t have to be a vocal rah-rah guy. I think that’s just a good example to set for other guys.” Josiah says his work ethic for his academics and athletics coincide. “You don’t magically become some different person once you step on the football field. Those habits that you have in your life and in the classroom, they carry over to football as well, so that’s something that we definitely focus on every single day.”

Josiah is hoping to continue playing football at the next level, but has not yet decided where that might be. He intends to study psychology in the hopes of becoming a sports psychologist.

