Longtime local judge, Don T. Sirmons, passed away

Judge Don Sirmons
Judge Don Sirmons(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Longtime Local judge, Don T. Sirmons, passed away Tuesday morning. That’s according to close friend Ron Sharpe, Executive Director of the St. Andrew’s Bay Center.

Sirmons was a judge for the 14th Circuit of Florida, where he retired in 2010. Sharpe told NewsChannel 7 that Judge Sirmons had been in failing health lately. He was very active in the community especially when it came to those with special needs.

Sirmons presided over the highly publicized trial of former medical examiner Dr. William Sybers who was found guilty of murdering his wife.

Wilson’s Funeral Home is handling his arrangements.

