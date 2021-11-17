Advertisement

Mosley High School wins first state volleyball championship

The Mosely Dolphins pose after their first 5-A state volleyball championship win.
The Mosely Dolphins pose after their first 5-A state volleyball championship win.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Mosley High School volleyball team won the 5-A state championship Wednesday afternoon in Fort Myers.

It’s the first volleyball championship for the school. The Merritt Island Mustangs won the first two sets, but the Dolphins rallied back to win the third, fourth, and fifth sets, taking the win.

Mosely’s season record before the game was 22-8. The girls will have a homecoming ceremony with a celebration in Redfern Gym at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge Don Sirmons
Longtime local judge, Don T. Sirmons, passed away
Panama City firefighters responded to a house fire on W. 10th Street Monday afternoon.
Everyone out safe from Panama City house fire
Watersound Club will also be expanding its amenities.
New destination spot coming to the Emerald Coast
Ariel Hope is charged with child neglect.
Woman arrested at Destin restaurant on child neglect charges
These power and communication lines run up and down Front Beach Road and now, beach officials...
Panama City Beach receives funds for underground powerlines

Latest News

FAFSA help line
Helping local students apply for college financial aid
Santa will be available all weekend for photos, along with crafting with Santa every day.
Christmas Bazaar benefiting Second Chance of Northwest Florida
State leaders are offering more incentives to try and attract more people to become...
Florida’s need for correctional officers grows, more incentives offered
House wraps work in vaccine mandate special session