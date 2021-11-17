Mosley High School wins first state volleyball championship

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Mosley High School volleyball team won the 5-A state championship Wednesday afternoon in Fort Myers.

It’s the first volleyball championship for the school. The Merritt Island Mustangs won the first two sets, but the Dolphins rallied back to win the third, fourth, and fifth sets, taking the win.

Mosely’s season record before the game was 22-8. The girls will have a homecoming ceremony with a celebration in Redfern Gym at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

