Mosley spends the day in Fort Myers in advance of title match

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Mosley volleyball squad has been here in Fort Myers since Monday, but this trip is something these players have had their mind on since June. Since their arrival, they’ve kept fairly busy with practice and gearing up for 24-6 Merritt Island.

“They hustle a lot.” Mosley head coach Michelle Mask told me at the team hotel Tuesday afternoon. “They’re not as big as we are, but they are a very scrappy team. So I think tomorrow, just matching them with their scrappiness, and I think, you know, our height and how big we are will be an advantage for us for sure. But they are also a very quick team, so we will have to keep the ball off the floor.”

Mosley’s first appearance in a volleyball state championship is an experience that is helping to bring the tight-knit squad even closer.

”We’re pretty friendly with each other.” said senior Kya Colston. “We all try to keep each other close, so it’s like we are already kind of bonded, but it helps a lot. It brings us all together rather than us being forced to stay in a room together. I like it.” Coach Mask and her fins saying they are nervous and excited for the opportunity, but one way they are getting a few of those jitters out? Swinging clubs and hitting some golf balls at Top Golf in Fort Myers on Championship eve. The Dolphins will get one more practice back at Canterbury High School, pre-match, from 9:30-10:30, and the 5A state championship match will start at 1 pm eastern.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.