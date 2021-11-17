Advertisement

New destination spot coming to the Emerald Coast

Watersound Club will also be expanding its amenities.
Watersound Club will also be expanding its amenities.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A roughly $70-million project that broke ground two years ago is looking to reach completion soon.

The project has been working in two phases off of Watersound Parkway.

The first phase is expanding the amenities for Watersound Club. This includes the addition of a wellness center, eight tennis courts, eight pickleball courts, a family-friendly pool, an 18-foot water slide, and much more.

The project is also adding a Camp Creek Inn. The 75-room boutique hotel will come complete with two dining venues.

Adding a destination spot like this will bring about 150 jobs to the area.

“I believe getting on the guest agenda, creating relationships, and understanding the gratitude it reciprocates,” Manny Belete, the General Manager for Camp Creek Inn, said. “We want to bring that feel which is normal for the Emerald Coast and show what a great destination it’s going to be.”

The expanded Watersound Club amenities are expected to be finished and available to club members in the Spring of 2022. The Camp Creek Inn is expected to start accepting guests in the Summer of 2022.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is releasing a statement after charges against a man arrested...
Bay County Sheriff’s Office statement after charges dropped for man arrested
Panama City firefighters responded to a house fire on W. 10th Street Monday afternoon.
Everyone out safe from Panama City house fire
These power and communication lines run up and down Front Beach Road and now, beach officials...
Panama City Beach receives funds for underground powerlines
Dessert lovers, rejoice! Reese’s unveils new Thanksgiving Pie – the largest Reese's Peanut...
Reese’s makes super-sized peanut butter cup for Thanksgiving dessert
So far in 2021, Jackson County has the second most fatal wrecks in the six county area, falling...
15 people have died in vehicle crashes in Jackson County this year

Latest News

Homeowners on Pompano Avenue searching for answers for flooding problems.
Pompano Avenue homeowners searching for answers for flooding problems
A home schooled Dolphin with a future as a sports psychologist?
Josiah McCall is this week's Student Athlete of the Week
The Underwater Museum of Art will show off its fourth installation in the summer of 2022.
The Underwater Museum of Art is looking for artists for the museum’s fourth installation
Hundreds of Floridians opposing vaccine mandates were at the State Capitol Tuesday to show...
Hundreds Rally in Support of Banning Vaccine Mandates