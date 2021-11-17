New destination spot coming to the Emerald Coast

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A roughly $70-million project that broke ground two years ago is looking to reach completion soon.

The project has been working in two phases off of Watersound Parkway.

The first phase is expanding the amenities for Watersound Club. This includes the addition of a wellness center, eight tennis courts, eight pickleball courts, a family-friendly pool, an 18-foot water slide, and much more.

The project is also adding a Camp Creek Inn. The 75-room boutique hotel will come complete with two dining venues.

Adding a destination spot like this will bring about 150 jobs to the area.

“I believe getting on the guest agenda, creating relationships, and understanding the gratitude it reciprocates,” Manny Belete, the General Manager for Camp Creek Inn, said. “We want to bring that feel which is normal for the Emerald Coast and show what a great destination it’s going to be.”

The expanded Watersound Club amenities are expected to be finished and available to club members in the Spring of 2022. The Camp Creek Inn is expected to start accepting guests in the Summer of 2022.

