Pompano Avenue homeowners searching for answers for flooding problems

By Allison Baker
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Even on sunny days, there’s a constant fear for people like Suzette West.

“We are just on bended knee at night just praying that we do not have more rain more flooding,” West, a homeowner on Pompano Avenue said.

One more rain could create additional flooding for West and her neighbors on Pompano Avenue, on the west end of Panama City Beach.

Floodwaters still remain near some homes from a storm on October 7.

“Our homes are sitting ducks for the next rain,” West said.

That’s why West and about 30 neighbors showed up at Tuesday’s Bay County Commission meeting. They expressed all of their concerns to commissioners.

“The corner of Riviera Ave. and Pompano have been severely flooded for about six weeks,” Terri Callahan, a neighbor said.” There are about 20 houses involved. There are five houses that are not livable right now.”

Houses on Pompano Ave. are still experiencing flooding issues after the area initially flooded on October 7th. Neigbor’s...

Posted by Allison Baker TV on Tuesday, November 16, 2021

But what happens if it rains again with the ground already saturated? That’s a big concern for residents.

More rain means more problems. West is already dealing with her home being overtaken by mold.

“We lost everything in our home because of the mold and the mildew. We are completely down to studs,” West said.

County commissioners have a possible solution for those who live near Pompano. They are considering buying several houses that are no longer livable to tear down and build a retention pond.

“There is a home down in one of the lowest spots of that neighborhood that we have considered purchasing and digging out a retention pond to help with the drainage,” Philip Griffitts, District 5 Commissioner, said.

But is it enough?

“It’s like a band-aid,” Callahan said.

Until they can see the rain without flooding, West along with her neighbors will keep pushing officials for answers.

