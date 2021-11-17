The St. Joe Company is exploring the possibility of employee housing

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The St. Joe Company is no stranger to building hospitality and commercial developments. But now, they’re opening their doors to a new type of project in Panama City Beach.

“So this project is an apartment community project that will be specific to our employees,” St. Joe Company Marketing Director Mike Kerrigan said.

The apartment-style housing is expected to be built on more than nine acres of land. It will be located off Griffin Boulevard, between the Beach Mosquito Control District and Conservation Park.

“One of the big benefits of this project that we’re pursuing is the fact that it’s located on the beach,” said Kerrigan.

A location where the St. Joe Company is growing tremendously.

“We have several projects under construction, several hotels, restaurants, and private club amenities that are slated to open over the next several years,” said Kerrigan.

Kerrigan said this will create more employment opportunities.

“With the projects they have under construction, we know we’ll have hundreds of jobs created over the next several years and this will address the housing that those employees will need,” said Kerrigan.

By offering housing close to employment, Kerrigan said this is also an incentive to help recruit the top talent to come work for them.

“Housing we know can be a challenge for those working in the hospitality industry, so we think with this project we’re pursuing it’s something our employees will really enjoy and get a lot of benefit from,” said Kerrigan.

A project that’s hoped to benefit employees, the company, and the workforce in Panama City Beach.

Kerrigan said this project is still too early in the planning stages to know how many apartments or what amenities there will be. He tells us it’s also still too early to know how much this housing will cost for employees.

Kerrigan said they’re going through the planning and permitting process now. He hopes they break ground next year and open the employee housing in 2023.

