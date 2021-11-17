Advertisement

Tuesday Evening

Rain chances creep back into the forecast
By Chris Smith
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight in the panhandle w/clear skies and lows in the 40s inland w/50s at the coast. Expect sunny skies Wednesday w/highs in the mid to upper 70s. On Thursday a cold front approaches that will bring more clouds & a few spotty showers. Highs will be in the upper 70s. By Friday skies will clear & it will cool down again. Highs will dip into the low 70s and lows will fall back into the 40s/low50s.

