Tuesday Evening

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight in the panhandle w/clear skies and lows in the 40s inland w/50s at the coast. Expect sunny skies Wednesday w/highs in the mid to upper 70s. On Thursday a cold front approaches that will bring more clouds & a few spotty showers. Highs will be in the upper 70s. By Friday skies will clear & it will cool down again. Highs will dip into the low 70s and lows will fall back into the 40s/low50s.

