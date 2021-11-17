The Underwater Museum of Art is looking for artists for the museum’s fourth installation

Grayton Beach, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Underwater Museum of Art was named one of Time magazine’s “World’s Greatest Places”. Now, the museum is looking for new art to splash into the Gulf.

The museum is holding an open call for artists to submit their ideas for the museum’s fourth sculpture installation. Artists are asked to send in design proposals along with planned building materials. Curators are looking for art that would work well with marine life.

“We love the idea of people really thinking of the underwater world when they’re making their pieces. Another thing is to really think about a natural habitat for fish, something that has places for fish to hide and protect themselves from bigger prey,” said Allison Wickey with the Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County.

The chosen artists will get $6,500 to complete their work.

Artists can send in their proposals to umafl.org.

Submissions are due November 25.

