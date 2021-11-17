Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start over the Panhandle once again on satellite and radar with clear skies. We’ll see another day with plenty of sunshine to go around.

Temperatures are still chilly out this morning. We’re getting going largely in the 40s this morning. Temperatures warm into the 60s by mid-morning, and 70s even by late morning. Highs today will top out in the mid 70s on the coast to upper 70s inland for a warm feel in sunshine.

A bit of humidity will return today as winds shift to the southeast at times. It won’t be anything uncomfortable, in fact, it’ll lead toward a bit more of a comfortably cool start by tomorrow morning. With more moisture in the atmosphere, we’ll only be able to cool off into the 50s overnight.

A bit more cloud cover develops into our Thursday with the added moisture in place. And as a cold front moves through the area we can’t rule out a few spotty stray showers. But they’d be fairly light and only at a 10% chance you’d catch one.

The front clears out Thursday night and we’ll see a small cool down into the weekend. Highs under mostly sunny skies for Friday and Saturday struggle to reach 70°.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies as just a few clouds show up in our afternoon. Highs today reach the mid 70s on the coast to upper 70s inland. Your 7 Day Forecast has us reaching the upper 70s again tomorrow as a weak front kicks up a bit more cloud cover but not much fanfare for any rain.

