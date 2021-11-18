Advertisement

Anita Askew nominated for Golden Apple Award

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Wewahitchka Elementary School is the home of this week’s Golden Apple teacher.

Ms. Anita Askew teaches sixth-grade English Language Arts to the young Gators. She has spent her entire 20-year career teaching at the Wewa Public Schools, offering most of her lessons at the elementary school.

The student who nominated Ms. Askew said, “She is a great, awesome teacher. She has taught us so much this year.”

Askew says student comments like that are some of her favorite parts of teaching.

“Watching them learn, watching the excitement. Just seeing that they’re getting better in the areas they need to. I just enjoy watching the growth,” Askew said.

