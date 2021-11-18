Advertisement

Calhoun County deputies investigate harassment case after dog was allegedly killed

By Ramsey Romero
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Calhoun County resident Leon Bush filed a report with the Sheriff’s Office Monday afternoon, and he said he believes he is the victim of a hate crime. Bush claimed his dog was killed and the letter “N” was engraved in front of his door step.

“We noticed the dog in the fence was dead, you know that was the first start, you know, and then we started looking around the house, you know, and right in front of my door step we saw the letter ‘N’, and of course you know what that is,” Bush said.

When the report was made, officials said a deputy was sent to Bush’s home to investigate, and when the deputy arrived, Bush told him this may have happened before.

“You will receive a copy of this redacted report and you’ll find where this individual that reported this incident said 2-3 years ago there may have been something similar that occurred, but authorities were not notified,” Calhoun County Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel said.

Bush said his dog allegedly being killed pushed him to take action.

“I’ve been just blowing it off, you know, because I didn’t take it seriously, you know, like I said the reason I’m taking it seriously now is because my dog in the fence was killed, and when something like that happens, you’re getting sincere with it,” Bush said.

Sheriff Kimbrel said he isn’t sure this is a hate crime, but his team is investigating all possibilities.

“We are certainly taking it very serious, and we want to know what happened also, just likewise in the community, but what we have to do is we have to look at the facts and try to uncover what it may be about,” Kimbrel said.

This is an ongoing investigation, and according to the incident report, deputies will be performing constant checks of Bush’s property.

