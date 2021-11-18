Advertisement

Dog miraculously survives bullet to the head in Tennessee

The Dixon's family Golden Lab "Gus" went after the convicted felon Kequan Waller, who pulled a...
The Dixon's family Golden Lab "Gus" went after the convicted felon Kequan Waller, who pulled a gun and shot him in the head.
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(CNN) - A Tennessee family’s pet Lab is being celebrated as a hero after alerting the neighborhood to the presence of an armed criminal.

“Gus” went after the convicted felon, who pulled a gun and shot him in the head. The noise alerted neighbors in the Brentwood subdivision who then called police.

Home security video helped police capture the suspect, 20-year-old Kequan Waller.

Gus was taken to the veterinarian, where he jumped off the stretcher and walked into the building himself.

Since the shooting, the Golden Labrador has made a full recovery and earned a new nickname, “superdog.”

His owners, the Dixon family, have even made Gus a superhero cape to celebrate his new found fame.

