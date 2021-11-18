Advertisement

Haney Technical Center Celebrating New Renovations

By Jenna LeMair
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Haney Technical Center will be celebrating the Ribbon Cutting of their updated HVAC/R LAB/CLASSROOM on Thursday, November 18 from 12:00-12:30 PM. The Technical Center received support from Bay District Schools, Triumph Gulf Coast, local industry and business partners, and community supporters who advocated for these much-needed improvements.

The classroom/lab expansions and reservations were funded by Triumph Gulf Coast and Bay District Schools. The improvements have also expanded learning opportunities which continue to provide even more valuable industry certifications.

The next program starts on January 10th. Financial aid is available to those who qualify.

For more information visit www.haney.edu for enrollment information or call 850-767-5500.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge Don Sirmons
Longtime local judge, Don T. Sirmons, passed away
Panama City firefighters responded to a house fire on W. 10th Street Monday afternoon.
Everyone out safe from Panama City house fire
Watersound Club will also be expanding its amenities.
New destination spot coming to the Emerald Coast
Ariel Hope is charged with child neglect.
Woman arrested at Destin restaurant on child neglect charges
These power and communication lines run up and down Front Beach Road and now, beach officials...
Panama City Beach receives funds for underground powerlines

Latest News

Florida Special Legislative Session to end early
Florida Special Legislative Session to end early
The Christmas Open House will take place December 4.
Get into the Christmas spirit the “old fashioned” way at a century-old Fort Walton Beach schoolhouse
The Mosely Dolphins pose after their first 5-A state volleyball championship win.
Mosley High School wins first state volleyball championship
FAFSA help line
Helping local students apply for college financial aid