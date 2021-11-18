Haney Technical Center Celebrating New Renovations

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Haney Technical Center will be celebrating the Ribbon Cutting of their updated HVAC/R LAB/CLASSROOM on Thursday, November 18 from 12:00-12:30 PM. The Technical Center received support from Bay District Schools, Triumph Gulf Coast, local industry and business partners, and community supporters who advocated for these much-needed improvements.

The classroom/lab expansions and reservations were funded by Triumph Gulf Coast and Bay District Schools. The improvements have also expanded learning opportunities which continue to provide even more valuable industry certifications.

The next program starts on January 10th. Financial aid is available to those who qualify.

For more information visit www.haney.edu for enrollment information or call 850-767-5500.

