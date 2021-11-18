Panama City Beach Police help with car seat safety

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Keeping children safe inside of a vehicle starts with properly using a car seat. If you don’t know how to install one, it can be confusing.

The Panama City Beach Police Department is looking to help and has recently organized a Car Seat Safety Program. Two patrol officers have been newly certified as Child Passenger Safety Technicians through the Safe Kids Program.

“It was a week-long training,” Shykeya Wimberly, a Patrol Officer for the Panama City Beach Police Department, said. “We got the chance to learn about different seats and just valuable information that will help save our children that are riding in vehicles.”

Officers are hoping to take what they learned and share it with the community.

“We believed it was important for our guardians, parents, anyone with small children, to have that knowledge,” Wimberly said. “It’s not something that everyone is trained on.”

The training can help save lives.

“Three children are killed a day and 487 children are injured a day alone in car crashes in the United States,” Wimberly said. “About 80 percent of parents are not aware that they aren’t strapping their children in their vehicles correctly. It’s very important.”

Panama City Beach Police have one goal in mind.

“We just hope that we can keep our babies a little bit safer,” Wimberly said. “As you’re traveling to and from work and school and when you travel out of town. It’s just one extra additive to keep your babies safe.”

The police department hopes to offer this program once a quarter to the community.

