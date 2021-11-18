Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a bit of an active morning on satellite with mid to upper level clouds streaming through our skies. However, these are not of the rain-making variety and we’ll be hard pressed to find any showers in our forecast today.

Temperatures are not as chilly this morning. This is in large part to the clouds streaming overhead. But it’s also due to southerly winds yesterday increasing our moisture content. We’ll get the day started largely in the 50s, which still requires a light jacket.

Temperatures will still warm decently through the morning drive despite the filtered sunshine. We’ll reach the mid 60s by mid-morning and eventually 70s for lunchtime. Highs today return to the upper 70s for most.

A cold front approaches NWFL today stirring up the added cloud cover. We can’t rule out a spotty stray shower. But the small isolated one or two that develop will be very light and only at a less than 10% chance you’d catch one. So leave the umbrellas at home.

The front clears out Thursday night and we’ll see a small cool down into the weekend. Highs under mostly sunny skies for Friday and Saturday struggle to reach 70°.

Bottom Line...

For today, partly cloudy skies or filtered sunshine. Highs today reach the mid 70s on the coast to upper 70s inland. Your 7 Day Forecast has us cooling off and clearing out into Friday and the weekend with highs tomorrow struggling to reach 70°.

