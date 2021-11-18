Advertisement

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Clouds and humidity are on the increase
By Chris Smith
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A cold front will push through the panhandle later Thursday bringing another cool down to our area. For tonight though skies will become mostly cloudy w/lows in the mid to upper 50s. Expect some patches of fog Thursday morning. On Thursday we will see mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances will be around 20%. By Friday skies will become mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. The sunny and nice weather lasts through the weekend. We will see another small chance of rain Monday with a big cool down coming Tuesday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

