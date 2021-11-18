Advertisement

West Bay Elementary students treated to free book fair

Students choose books at West Bay Elementary School
Students choose books at West Bay Elementary School(WJHG Newsroom)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Students at West Bay Elementary School went home with their backpacks feeling a little heavier.

A free Scholastic book fair was waiting for the kids in the Media Center Thursday morning. The brand new books were made available thanks to the Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation. In October, they held a local golf fundraiser that raised around $25,000.

Students were able to come in and choose two books to bring home with them.

“It’s super exciting with the little ones because they are like, ‘They’re free? I can take them home?’ They get so excited. Then the older kids know exactly what they want so it’s exciting to see them get the book they truly want,” Lauren Kirchgessner, Co-Founder of the Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation, said.

Earlier this year the foundation helped West Bay Elementary students with a fundraiser that helped foster care children get books of their own.

