Coats for Kids 2021 Drive wraps up in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County children in need will be a lot warmer this winter thanks to your donations. Our annual Coats for Kids drive wrapped up Friday morning.

NewsChannel 7 partnered with Manuel and Thompson Attorneys at Law to support the Coats for Kids foundation. Donations collected from the WJHG studio, Innovations Federal Credit Union, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, and several other drop off locations were delivered to the law firm. The coats will be distributed to local schools that have students of all ages in need of an extra layer.

“On the one hand, it’s sad there is such a need, but it is very rewarding and gratifying that the community turns out, really contributes and makes sure that every kid in Bay County that needs a coat, has one,” Waylon Thompson, Partner at Manuel & Thompson, said.

Although they did not have an estimate of just how many coats were collected, organizers at the law firm said they were able to fill two office rooms with donated coats, hoodies, and jackets.

