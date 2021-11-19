Eight local children find forever homes on National Adoption Day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Every November, National Adoption Month is celebrated nationwide. For multiple families in Bay County, Thursday was their big day.

Singer Sheryl Crow once said, “Little souls find their way to you, whether they’re from your womb or someone else’s.” That was the case for eight special children on Thursday. They were officially adopted in a joint ceremony at Life Management Center in Panama City.

“It’s awesome yes. We’re just so glad we can finally take a deep breath. She’s our family now,” Teresa Hunter, who adopted Amelia in the ceremony said.

Hunter added a daughter to her family.

“We’ve had Amelia since she was five days old, so we are so in love with her,” Hunter said.

Caitlin and Tony Higginbotham welcomed their nine-month-old son, Joseph, into their hearts.

“We’re super grateful to have this boy officially ours,” Higginbotham said.

Following the adoption ceremony, these parents had some advice for those looking to adopt.

“If we can do it, anybody can do it,” Higginbotham said.

They said starting off as a foster parent is a great idea.

“A lot of people shy away from foster care because they know it’s easy to get attached and hard to let go. But it’s worth it, it’s always worth it to love a child even if it’s for a short period of time,” Higginbotham said.

“You never know, when you say yes to these kids. Not only are you giving them, even if it’s temporary, but you’re also giving them food, shelter, and love,” Hunter said.

For these families, the love celebrated at this ceremony is not temporary.

They’ve adopted children into their lives forever.

“We’re all so separated throughout the process of getting a child into care and getting them to adoption. So it’s just nice for everyone to come together and be together,” Janelle Rodabaugh, Life Management Adoption Component said.

The National Adoption Center said, “There are no unwanted children, just unfound families.” But now, these parents and children, have found each other.

According to the governor’s office, there are currently 4,500 children in Florida up for adoption. About 21 kids in our area are looking for homes today. To begin this process, you have to have an approved adoption home study. This can be accessed through the Life Management Center. It requires an 8-week training, however, it is free and families do not have to pay for it. Then an adoption home steady is completed.

This home study can be used on children all over the United States. Adoption specialists everywhere will take that information and try to match you with children in care.

The organization will be holding another event around Christmas time called home for the holidays.

