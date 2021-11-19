Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a clearer start this morning with last night’s cold front passing to our southeast and skies clearing out. We’ll see plenty of sunshine through our Friday ahead and a cooler feel.

Northerly winds have picked up and will be slightly breezy throughout the day. It’s ushering in a cooler and drier air mass for us this morning with temperatures in the 50s on the coast to upper 40s inland early on. You’ll want to reach for the jackets, or extra layers, once again.

Sunshine will only warm us up into the low 60s by late morning. Most of the afternoon will be spent in the 60s as we approach a high of 70 around 2:30 or 3pm. We’ll keep the seasonally cool feel going into the upcoming weekend as well.

Temperatures drop quickly this evening. For any Friday night plans, make sure you’re dressed warmly. Lows tonight dip down into the 40s by Saturday morning.

We’ll see highs under sunny skies once again struggle to reach 70 degrees Saturday afternoon. The air mass rebounds slightly into Sunday with a more seasonal finish to the weekend. Lows on Sunday reach down into the 50s and highs in the low 70s under mainly sunny skies.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies with breezy northerly winds and highs approaching 70. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us running seasonally cool into Saturday with plenty of sunshine into the weekend.

