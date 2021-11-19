Advertisement

Haney Technical Center celebrates upgraded HVAC/R lab and classroom

These programs allow for students to start their career path.
These programs allow for students to start their career path.(WJHG/WECP)
By Rachel Banks
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Haney Technical Center held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the newly updated HVAC/R lab and classroom.

The heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration program prepares students for employment or advanced training in the field. The new facilities allow them to bring in more students and offer enhanced learning opportunities with new state of the art equipment.

Alex Murphy, the Chief of Community Relations Officer, says they’re excited to have these upgrades for their facility.

“What we were able to do was to bring some of the things up to speed, we had improvements in our lab. Some of our facilities are older here at Haney, so anytime that we can invest in new technology and upgrades, it mimics the settings that many of them will see when they go into the industry and that’s why we’re excited that we can keep up with those advances and technology,” Murphy said.

Haney received support from many in the community to renovate this building, including Bay District Schools, Triumph Gulf Coast, and local industry and business partners.

You can visit Haney.edu for more information on how to enroll in the program. Enrollment begins in January.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement held a press conference about a sex trafficking investigation.
6-month-long prostitution sting ends in arrests from several local spas
Judge Don Sirmons
Longtime local judge, Don T. Sirmons, passed away
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning in...
Graceville Police investigate early morning shooting
Watersound Club will also be expanding its amenities.
New destination spot coming to the Emerald Coast
FILE - Lonnie Dench, Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench are shown as a previous Thanksgiving dinner...
Man accidentally invited to ‘grandma’s’ Thanksgiving dinner coming back for sixth year

Latest News

Addie And Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation Book Giveaway
South Carolina has joined a nationwide investigation of Instagram regarding the social media...
A recent study finds that internet trolling is common behavior for many Americans
Students choose books at West Bay Elementary School
West Bay Elementary students treated to free book fair
Anita Askew at Wewahitchka Elementary School
Anita Askew nominated for Golden Apple Award