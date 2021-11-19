Haney Technical Center celebrates upgraded HVAC/R lab and classroom

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Haney Technical Center held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the newly updated HVAC/R lab and classroom.

The heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration program prepares students for employment or advanced training in the field. The new facilities allow them to bring in more students and offer enhanced learning opportunities with new state of the art equipment.

Alex Murphy, the Chief of Community Relations Officer, says they’re excited to have these upgrades for their facility.

“What we were able to do was to bring some of the things up to speed, we had improvements in our lab. Some of our facilities are older here at Haney, so anytime that we can invest in new technology and upgrades, it mimics the settings that many of them will see when they go into the industry and that’s why we’re excited that we can keep up with those advances and technology,” Murphy said.

Haney received support from many in the community to renovate this building, including Bay District Schools, Triumph Gulf Coast, and local industry and business partners.

You can visit Haney.edu for more information on how to enroll in the program. Enrollment begins in January.

