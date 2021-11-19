Jackson County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit on a recovery hot streak

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A successful team can be made of many types of people. In the case of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a lot of different dogs. Since the creation of the K-9 tracking unit in April, they’ve made several recoveries.

“So far, I think this year, we’re right around 20 call-outs from when the K-9 unit was started,” Supervisor of the K-9 Tracking Unit Sergeant Charlie Price said. “It’s probably around a 90% success rate.”

One success story happened last Monday. They were able to locate a missing woman in less than 40 minutes, thanks to the K-9 unit.

“We deployed K-9 Linda at this location, and she tracked down to the bank of Merritt’s Mill Pond, north approximately 50 yards to where we located the lady out in the pond itself,” Price said.

Officials say success stories like this one is why Sheriff Donnie Edenfield wanted to start this unit.

“He saw a need for it, as many call-outs as were requested from other agencies for K-9 tracking services, and it’s just one of the things that he had a vision of becoming the Sheriff of the county that he wanted to do,” Price added.

As of last week, their team is even starting to grow. With the addition of their newest litter, the K-9 tracking unit has now added four new members to their team. Training these new members takes a lot of time and effort, but at the end of the day, Price says it’s all worth it.

“Away from the criminal side of tracking criminals, you know, and fleeing fugitives and felons, we’ve had three finds where we have found missing elderly people and it’s just a rewarding feeling to be able to deliver that person back to their family who is worried about them,” Price said.

Price also told us that feeling, along with watching his dogs succeed, keeps him coming back every day.

