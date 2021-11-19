Mosley prepares for rematch with Lincoln in round two playoff game

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Mosley football team, coming off its first playoff win in several years, is getting set to take another shot at postseason success.

The 10-1 Dolphins will host 8-2 Lincoln Friday at Tommy Oliver Stadium, in a game that is a rematch of one they played back on September 17th. Mosley winning that one 42-14 in a game coach Tommy Joe Whiddon called perhaps his team’s most complete game of the season.

“Well I felt the first game was arguably the best game we played all year. I thought we ran the ball really well that night. We played really good on defense. Not a lot of penalties. I thought our execution was really well. Lincoln you know, they’re on a roll. That’s the last game that they lost, was versus us. They’ve went on to string on a lot of wins, against quality opponents. Their coach preaches the same message that we preach. It’s gonna be tough, physical, downhill football.”

Getting a rematch with a good team is always tricky. Coach Whiddon knows that, but is confident in his team, especially since it is hosting this one.

“By winning that game the last time, versus them, it allowed us to play this game back at Tommy Oliver. You know that was the big thing. Again playing them the second time there’s not gonna be any secrets. They know us, we know them really well. There will be some slight adjustments made during the game, naturally. But it’s gonna be who can execute, who plays really hard, who’s gonna eliminate the dumb mistakes, is gonna be the team that comes out on top Friday.”

The game Friday at Chapman Field/Tommy Oliver is set for 7:30 and is one of several we’ll have highlights of in our late news Friday night.

