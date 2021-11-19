Advertisement

Suspended Ascension Florida employees can go back to work after change in state vaccine laws

Ascension Sacred Heart
Ascension Sacred Heart(WJHG)
By Dani Travis
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After Gov. Ron DeSantis signed multiple vaccine mandate ban bills into law on Thursday, Ascension Florida is reversing its vaccine mandate policy, for now.

Officials from Ascension Sacred Heart made that decision Friday afternoon for their three facilities. Employees that were suspended because they decided not to get a COVID-19 vaccine can now get back to work.

“In order to be compliant with federal and state laws, Ascension Florida will be rescinding the suspensions of associates who were suspended pending their compliance with the Ascension Florida vaccine policy.” said Mike Burke, Communications Manager for Ascension Sacred Heart. “All associates will be required to continue to comply with our infection control protocols. Once we have clarity regarding the application of the new Florida Law HB 1B and the CMS interim rule, suspensions may be reinstated.”

On Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed multiple bills that were passed during the Florida Legislature’s special session, which the governor called for to combat federal coronavirus policies. Under one of the hallmark bills, private employers must give workers the chance to opt-out of vaccine mandates. That includes medical and religious exemptions. As well as immunity from a previous infection. Employees can also agree to regular COVID tests or wear protective gear to avoid getting vaccinated.

Destin Attorney, Greg Crosslin, represents most of the suspended employees. He told NewsChannel 7 80 to 90 healthcare workers were suspended last Friday at Ascension.

”Hopefully it means they’ll be able to deliver appropriate levels of care to our local residents who need the care who might be at the hospital,” said Crosslin.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

