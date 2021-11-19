Advertisement

Ten farm families honored at Farm-City Celebration

This event has been going on for more than 40 years, and officials say they hope to continue...
This event has been going on for more than 40 years, and officials say they hope to continue hosting it for many years to come.(WJHG/WECP)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Members of the Jackson County Community know how important farmers are. Friday, they were honored for their contributions to the community.

“Oftentimes we don’t really know those people,” County Extension Director Doug Mayo said. “So this is our chance to kind of highlight the two percent that feed, clothe and shelter the rest of us.”

At the Farm-City Celebration in Marianna on Friday, ten farm families were recognized for outstanding work in their fields, even with the difficult year many experienced.

“It always feels good to get recognition for your hard work,” Cotton Farmer of the Year and Co-owner of McArthur Farms Jim McArthur said. “Cotton farmer of the year, that’s awesome. Although we didn’t have the best yield this year, which everybody’s yields were off because we had so much rain.”

Although honoring farmers was one of the main goals of the celebration, we’re told making connections is another reason for the event. Officials say it’s important to connect farmers with other members of the community.

“We know of the town businesses that have a store front, that have a sign, that we interact with,” Mayo said. “We may not know the farm businesses that are kind of private without a lot of recognition, so focusing on this once a year, it kind of helps our farm families become known and it helps them interact more with the rural businesses.”

By making these connections, it shows the community supports those who provide for them.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement held a press conference about a sex trafficking investigation.
6-month-long prostitution sting ends in arrests from several local spas
Drugs seized by the Panama City Police Department.
Panama City Police seize 25,000 lethal doses of fentanyl
Dozens of "concerned citizens" volunteer to patrol a local school after several fights on the...
Parents on patrol at local high school
Fights at Rutherford High School are something some would say is an all too common occurrence.
Rutherford High School sees more arrests, charges compared to previous years
Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed multiple bills that were passed during the Florida Legislature’s...
Gov. DeSantis signs special session bills, including private employer vaccine mandate ban

Latest News

Waylon Thompson and donated coats
Coats for Kids 2021 Drive wraps up in Bay County
Ascension Sacred Heart
Suspended Ascension Florida employees can go back to work after change in state vaccine laws
Florida continued to outpace national job growth in October
The indictment from the United States District Court for the Northern District of Florida...
New indictment alleges Lynn Haven corruption began years before Hurricane Michael