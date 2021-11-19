Ten farm families honored at Farm-City Celebration

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Members of the Jackson County Community know how important farmers are. Friday, they were honored for their contributions to the community.

“Oftentimes we don’t really know those people,” County Extension Director Doug Mayo said. “So this is our chance to kind of highlight the two percent that feed, clothe and shelter the rest of us.”

At the Farm-City Celebration in Marianna on Friday, ten farm families were recognized for outstanding work in their fields, even with the difficult year many experienced.

“It always feels good to get recognition for your hard work,” Cotton Farmer of the Year and Co-owner of McArthur Farms Jim McArthur said. “Cotton farmer of the year, that’s awesome. Although we didn’t have the best yield this year, which everybody’s yields were off because we had so much rain.”

Although honoring farmers was one of the main goals of the celebration, we’re told making connections is another reason for the event. Officials say it’s important to connect farmers with other members of the community.

“We know of the town businesses that have a store front, that have a sign, that we interact with,” Mayo said. “We may not know the farm businesses that are kind of private without a lot of recognition, so focusing on this once a year, it kind of helps our farm families become known and it helps them interact more with the rural businesses.”

By making these connections, it shows the community supports those who provide for them.

