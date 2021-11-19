Advertisement

Thursday Evening Forecast

Cooler weather moves in in time for the weekend
By Chris Smith
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Cooler weather will filter into the panhandle tonight as a cold front slips through the panhandle. That front will also push some clouds out of our area. Temperatures tonight during the eclipse will fall from the low 60s into the 50s. Lows temps by Friday AM will be in the low to mid 50s. On Friday skies will become mostly sunny and it will be breezy w/NE winds at 10-15 mph. Highs will reach the upper 60s. Over the weekend lows will be near 50 w/highs in the low to mid 70s. Another front arrives Sunday night/Monday that could bring some rain to the panhandle, but it will also bring the coldest air so far this season. Highs will drop by next Tuesday into the upper 50s w/lows in the 30s. Some inland areas could flirt with freezing Tuesday and Wednesday AM.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

