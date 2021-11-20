Advertisement

14th Annual Bay County Sheriff’s Office Rodeo

By Allison Baker
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOUNTAIN/YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Grab your cowboy boots and hat because the 14th Annual Bay County Sheriff’s Office Rodeo kicked things off Friday evening.

The event features cowboys and cowgirls competing for the Professional Cowboy Association Rodeo. Some of the different events that take place throughout the night include Bareback Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding, Breakaway Roping, Steer Wrestling, Barrel Racing, and more.

The event is not only a fun activity to enjoy this weekend but is raising money for the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Posse.

“This money goes to schooling training. When we go on these searches to provide food for the riders as well as the horses and basically supports everything that we do,” said Sgt. Jim Jenkins, Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Tickets are just $10 and kids 4 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the main office of the BCSO at 3421 N. Hwy 77 in Panama City or the front gate at the venue.

If you missed your chance to saddle up on Friday, the will continue on Saturday at 7 p.m. It is being held at the Fountain/Youngstown Ballpark.

