Advertisement

Asher Martin sentenced to life in prison

Convicted murderer Asher Martin glances at his family, including his father who testified on...
Convicted murderer Asher Martin glances at his family, including his father who testified on his behalf, after being sentenced to life in prison.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Asher Martin was sentenced to life in prison Friday for second-degree murder and principal to arson in the 2020 stabbing death of Christopher Whaley, whose body was left in a burning van after he was killed.

State Attorney Larry Basford made the announcement Friday evening.

During his sentencing, family members and friends testified Martin was a kind person when he was growing up. Martin also read a letter to the court and family of the victim apologizing for taking a life.

The prosecutor argued that the 22-year-old may have been a good kid at one time, what he did as an adult on April 27, 2020, when he killed Whley with a sword demanded a harsh sentence.

When Martin was convicted, it only took the jury 13 minutes to find him guilty. Basford attributed the fast verdict to the strong case put together by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigation’s Division and presented by prosecutors.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement held a press conference about a sex trafficking investigation.
6-month-long prostitution sting ends in arrests from several local spas
Drugs seized by the Panama City Police Department.
Panama City Police seize 25,000 lethal doses of fentanyl
Dozens of "concerned citizens" volunteer to patrol a local school after several fights on the...
Parents on patrol at local high school
Fights at Rutherford High School are something some would say is an all too common occurrence.
Rutherford High School sees more arrests, charges compared to previous years
Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed multiple bills that were passed during the Florida Legislature’s...
Gov. DeSantis signs special session bills, including private employer vaccine mandate ban

Latest News

Sunny, cool, and dry weather is in the forecast this weekend
Weekend Forecast
Jackson County honored farmers Friday by hosting the 48th annual Farm-City Celebration.
48th Farm City Breakfast PKG
After being fired last week for not meeting COVID-19 vaccine mandates, nearly 100 employees...
Fired Employees May Get Jobs Back at Sacred Heart PKG
Manuel & Thompson employees say they were able to completely fill two office spaces with...
Coats for Kids VOB
Lunar eclipse over the panhandle
Lunar eclipse pictures from around the panhandle