Asher Martin sentenced to life in prison

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Asher Martin was sentenced to life in prison Friday for second-degree murder and principal to arson in the 2020 stabbing death of Christopher Whaley, whose body was left in a burning van after he was killed.

State Attorney Larry Basford made the announcement Friday evening.

During his sentencing, family members and friends testified Martin was a kind person when he was growing up. Martin also read a letter to the court and family of the victim apologizing for taking a life.

The prosecutor argued that the 22-year-old may have been a good kid at one time, what he did as an adult on April 27, 2020, when he killed Whley with a sword demanded a harsh sentence.

When Martin was convicted, it only took the jury 13 minutes to find him guilty. Basford attributed the fast verdict to the strong case put together by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigation’s Division and presented by prosecutors.

