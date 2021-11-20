Advertisement

Governor DeSantis makes two local judicial appointments

stock footage of judge's gavel
stock footage of judge's gavel(wwbt/nbc12)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced two local judicial appointments.

Russell Roberts, of Marianna, will serve as Judge on the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit Court.

Roberts has been a partner at Roberts, Roberts, & Roberts Attorneys at Law since 2001. He received his bachelor’s degree from Samford University and his law degree from the University of Mississippi. Roberts fills a new judicial vacancy created by the Florida Legislature.

Brandon Young, of Bonifay, will also serve as Judge on the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit Court

Young has served as County Chief Assistant State Attorney for Holmes County in the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit since 2009. He has also worked as General Counsel of the Holmes County Board of County Commissioners since 2017. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of West Florida and his law degree from the University of Florida. Young fills a new judicial vacancy created by the Florida Legislature.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement held a press conference about a sex trafficking investigation.
6-month-long prostitution sting ends in arrests from several local spas
Drugs seized by the Panama City Police Department.
Panama City Police seize 25,000 lethal doses of fentanyl
Dozens of "concerned citizens" volunteer to patrol a local school after several fights on the...
Parents on patrol at local high school
Fights at Rutherford High School are something some would say is an all too common occurrence.
Rutherford High School sees more arrests, charges compared to previous years
Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed multiple bills that were passed during the Florida Legislature’s...
Gov. DeSantis signs special session bills, including private employer vaccine mandate ban

Latest News

The 45th Greek Bake Sale and Food Fest took place at St. John Theologian Greek Orthodox Church...
Greek Bake Sale brings traditions to community
Sunny, cool, and dry weather is in the forecast this weekend
Weekend Forecast
Sunny, cool, and dry weather is in the forecast this weekend
Weekend Forecast
Jackson County honored farmers Friday by hosting the 48th annual Farm-City Celebration.
48th Farm City Breakfast PKG