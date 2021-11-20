Governor DeSantis makes two local judicial appointments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced two local judicial appointments.

Russell Roberts, of Marianna, will serve as Judge on the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit Court.

Roberts has been a partner at Roberts, Roberts, & Roberts Attorneys at Law since 2001. He received his bachelor’s degree from Samford University and his law degree from the University of Mississippi. Roberts fills a new judicial vacancy created by the Florida Legislature.

Brandon Young, of Bonifay, will also serve as Judge on the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit Court

Young has served as County Chief Assistant State Attorney for Holmes County in the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit since 2009. He has also worked as General Counsel of the Holmes County Board of County Commissioners since 2017. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of West Florida and his law degree from the University of Florida. Young fills a new judicial vacancy created by the Florida Legislature.

