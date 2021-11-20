Advertisement

Greek Bake Sale brings traditions to community

By Jenny Brown
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 45th Greek Bake Sale and Food Fest is going on at St. John Theologian Greek Orthodox Church. Members of the church along with volunteers, opened up the kitchen to share Greek cuisine and traditions with the community. Friday, the church served a steady flow of visitors for both pre-orders and in-person requests. Some of the items up for grabs included gyros, lemon chicken, baklava, and cheese pies.

“We love to share our food, we love to share our traditions and we just love the people. We love bringing them into our church, we just like bringing them into our home,” said Callie Bryant member of St. John Theologian Greek Orthodox Church.

If you missed Friday’s taste of the Mediterranean, St. John’s will be opening their doors again tomorrow. The church is located on Baldwin Road and will be open starting at 10 am Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement held a press conference about a sex trafficking investigation.
6-month-long prostitution sting ends in arrests from several local spas
Drugs seized by the Panama City Police Department.
Panama City Police seize 25,000 lethal doses of fentanyl
Dozens of "concerned citizens" volunteer to patrol a local school after several fights on the...
Parents on patrol at local high school
Fights at Rutherford High School are something some would say is an all too common occurrence.
Rutherford High School sees more arrests, charges compared to previous years
Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed multiple bills that were passed during the Florida Legislature’s...
Gov. DeSantis signs special session bills, including private employer vaccine mandate ban

Latest News

Sunny, cool, and dry weather is in the forecast this weekend
Weekend Forecast
Sunny, cool, and dry weather is in the forecast this weekend
Weekend Forecast
Jackson County honored farmers Friday by hosting the 48th annual Farm-City Celebration.
48th Farm City Breakfast PKG
After being fired last week for not meeting COVID-19 vaccine mandates, nearly 100 employees...
Fired Employees May Get Jobs Back at Sacred Heart PKG