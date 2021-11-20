Greek Bake Sale brings traditions to community

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 45th Greek Bake Sale and Food Fest is going on at St. John Theologian Greek Orthodox Church. Members of the church along with volunteers, opened up the kitchen to share Greek cuisine and traditions with the community. Friday, the church served a steady flow of visitors for both pre-orders and in-person requests. Some of the items up for grabs included gyros, lemon chicken, baklava, and cheese pies.

“We love to share our food, we love to share our traditions and we just love the people. We love bringing them into our church, we just like bringing them into our home,” said Callie Bryant member of St. John Theologian Greek Orthodox Church.

If you missed Friday’s taste of the Mediterranean, St. John’s will be opening their doors again tomorrow. The church is located on Baldwin Road and will be open starting at 10 am Saturday.

