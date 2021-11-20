Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s shaping up to be a pretty nice weekend in the panhandle. For tonight it will be chilly and mostly clear w/lows in the 40s inland and near 50 at the coast. Saturday will be mostly sunny w/highs near 70. Winds will be NE at 10-15 mph. It will not be as cool Sunday morning as lows will mostly be in the low to mid 50s. Skies will be partly cloudy Sunday w/highs in the low to mid 70s.

As we head into Monday we will see more clouds and a chance of rain by Monday AM. That rain will be spotty and brief, but it will accompany a cold front that will bring maybe the coldest air so far this season. By Tuesday AM temps will be in the low to mid 30s inland and upper 30s at the coast. Highs Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 50s. By Thanksgiving it will be sunny and warmer with highs near 70.

