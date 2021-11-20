Advertisement

Weekend Forecast

Expect sunny and dry weather this weekend
By Chris Smith
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s shaping up to be a pretty nice weekend in the panhandle. For tonight it will be chilly and mostly clear w/lows in the 40s inland and near 50 at the coast. Saturday will be mostly sunny w/highs near 70. Winds will be NE at 10-15 mph. It will not be as cool Sunday morning as lows will mostly be in the low to mid 50s. Skies will be partly cloudy Sunday w/highs in the low to mid 70s.

As we head into Monday we will see more clouds and a chance of rain by Monday AM. That rain will be spotty and brief, but it will accompany a cold front that will bring maybe the coldest air so far this season. By Tuesday AM temps will be in the low to mid 30s inland and upper 30s at the coast. Highs Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 50s. By Thanksgiving it will be sunny and warmer with highs near 70.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement held a press conference about a sex trafficking investigation.
6-month-long prostitution sting ends in arrests from several local spas
Drugs seized by the Panama City Police Department.
Panama City Police seize 25,000 lethal doses of fentanyl
Dozens of "concerned citizens" volunteer to patrol a local school after several fights on the...
Parents on patrol at local high school
Fights at Rutherford High School are something some would say is an all too common occurrence.
Rutherford High School sees more arrests, charges compared to previous years
Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed multiple bills that were passed during the Florida Legislature’s...
Gov. DeSantis signs special session bills, including private employer vaccine mandate ban

Latest News

Sunny, cool, and dry weather is in the forecast this weekend
Weekend Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says we'll have a cool and breezy day under sunshine.
Friday Forecast
A look at how you can see the eclipse tonight + cooler weather on Friday
Thursday Evening Forecast
A look at how you can see the eclipse tonight + cooler weather on Friday
Thursday Evening Forecast