32nd Annual Bill H. Haisten Christmas Tree Lot opens for the season

By Allison Baker
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -You might not have to travel far to pick out the perfect Christmas Tree this year.

The 32nd Annual Bill Haisten Christmas Tree lot is officially open for business in Panama City.

Today's the day! Pick your perfect Christmas tree at the 32nd Annual Bill "H" Haisten Tree Lot! #BGCBAYFL #trees4greatfutures

Posted by Boys & Girls Clubs of Bay County, Inc. on Saturday, November 20, 2021

All of the proceeds from the tree lot will go directly to the Boys and Girls Club of Bay County. This year they have a special goal to reach for donations.

“We do have several donors that have matched up to $25,000 this year. Anything above what we are selling Christmas trees for goes towards that match. We are extremely excited for a great opportunity to raise some additional dollars for the Boys and Girls Club,” Hank Hill, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club, said.

The lot will have around one thousand trees this year.

“We have got about 535 trees on the lot today we will get another shipment in--in about two weeks. That will be another 400 or 500 trees,” Hill said. “So I think we have an ample supply. We have sold out every single year which is a great thing. I think last year we sold out eleven days. We have a great opportunity here to help kids.”

The tree lot is open daily from 10 a.m to 8 p.m. It is located at 2312 W 23rd. Street.

The lot will be closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving.

