Blountstown High School employee arrested

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Tessa Garnett, a Blountstown High School employee was arrested on Sunday in Bay County.

The Sherriff’s Office says Garnett was charged with having inappropriate contact with one or more members of the student body.

This occurred after the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation in early October. Garnett is now being held in the Bay County Jail without bond.

More information will be reported as it becomes available.

