City of Lynn Haven holds annual Winter Wonderland event

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year took on a new meaning for residents of the Lynn Haven community.

The city kicked off its holiday season with its very own winter wonderland.

Community, something Aerial Payne is glad to see after a year of uncertainty.

This is a community and this event is an example of that. We saw over six thousand people at the trunk or treat. So that re-iterates to us as the city of Lynn Haven how important it is to provide our community with events, Payne said.

Events such as this allow local business owners like Carolynn Whitcomb to showcase their work.

“I would like to get my name out there so that people can look me up on Facebook and place orders,” Whitcomb said.

Whitcomb specializes in stain glasswork and a variety of macrame projects, but she was not the only creative vendor at the event.

“I sell supplementation items, a few tumblers, mugs, a little bit of everything,” Sunday Bailey, another local business vendor, said.

From vendors to food to different dance teams there was something for everyone.

“We are giving away some pampering session for our studio downtown at Dream Studio,” Patricia Hall, a Mary Kay Representative said.

City officials say they want to continue bringing fun events to their community.

“We don’t want our residents to have to go to other communities in order to get together. So we’re bringing that opportunity to the backyard for them,” Payne said.

The City of Lynn Haven spreading some good cheer this holiday season.

The next big event, a city-wide Christmas parade in two weeks.

We will have more details in the coming week.

For more information on upcoming events, visit their Facebook page.

For those interested in applying for future city events, visit their website.

For those interested in Carolynn’s Craft Creations, visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.