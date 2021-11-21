Advertisement

Local church hosts drive-thru food drop

By Tony Reese
Published: Nov. 20, 2021
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One local church wants to make sure no family goes hungry this Thanksgiving.

New Church Assembly of God in Southport held a food drop earlier Saturday, where the ministry turned their chapel into an operational food distribution center.

The staff looked to service between three hundred and four hundred cars.

This has been something the church has done since before Hurricane Michael.

“Just something that God has put in our hearts, and that we’ve had the opportunity to be able to do. And we just try to keep doing, because we know that there’s a great need in our community. So we’re thankful that we’re able to do that,” Curtis Kent, Senior Lead Pastor at New Church Assembly of God.

This marked just one of several events, the church hosts for the community.

Outside of their Thanksgiving service, they will hold this Sunday.

The church also plans to hold another big event next year.

