Saturday Night Forecast, Sun & Clouds Sunday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tonight will be cool and quiet with a few clouds and lows in the 50s. Skies will be partly cloudy Sunday with highs in the low to mid 70s. As we head into Monday we will see more clouds and a chance of a few showers at a 20-30% coverage. That rain will be spotty and brief, but it will accompany a cold front that will bring maybe the coldest air so far this season. By Tuesday morning, temps will be in the low to mid 30s inland and upper 30s to near 40 at the coast. Highs Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 50s inland to near 60 degrees along the coast. By Thanksgiving, it will be sunny and warmer with highs near 70.

