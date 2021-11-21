PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Third Annual Festival of Trees hosted by the Central Panhandle Association of REALTORS® kicked off Saturday evening.

Not only did the event feature a live auction for completely decked-out trees for the season but is also raising money for a good cause.

“We are raising money for Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center & Life Management Center’s Integrated Primary Care Program,” Pam Mathis, chair for the Festival of Trees, said.

In the past two years, the festival has raised around $37,000 for the organization. They are trying to raise another $20,000.

