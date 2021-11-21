Advertisement

US missionaries say 2 abductees freed in Haiti

A woman walks on the grounds of the Christian Aid Ministries headquarters in Titanyen, Haiti,...
A woman walks on the grounds of the Christian Aid Ministries headquarters in Titanyen, Haiti, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Seventeen missionaries from the religious organization were kidnapped one month ago on Oct. 16 near the capital.(AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — An Ohio-based church organization says two of 17 abducted members of a missionary group have been freed in Haiti.

Christian Aid Ministries issued a statement Sunday saying the two “are safe, in good spirits and being cared for.”

It said it could not give the names of those released, why they were freed or other information.

The group from Christian Aid Ministries were kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo gang on Oct. 16. There are five children in the group of 16 U.S. citizens and one Canadian. Their Haitian driver also was abducted.

