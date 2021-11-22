Advertisement

Disney World halts COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees following change in Florida law

FILE - Walt Disney World has halted its vaccine mandate for employees after the Florida...
FILE - Walt Disney World has halted its vaccine mandate for employees after the Florida legislature restricted requirements.(Source: Disney via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Disney has dropped its COVID-19 vaccine requirement for employees at Walt Disney World in Florida following a change in state law.

Following a special session by the state legislature, Florida companies are now prohibited from mandating that all employees get vaccinated.

Instead, workers are allowed to be exempt for reasons like anticipated future pregnancy or recovery from prior COVID-19 infection.

Employees can also opt for regular coronavirus testing or the use of personal protective equipment, which must be paid by the employer.

The new Florida law calls for fines of as much as $50,000 per violation for large employers.

A Disney spokesperson told the Washington Post that more than 90% of its “active” Florida employees had already been fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ascension Sacred Heart
Suspended Ascension Florida employees can go back to work after change in state vaccine laws
Blountstown High School employee Tessa Garnett has been arrested and charged with having...
Blountstown High School employee arrested
The indictment from the United States District Court for the Northern District of Florida...
New indictment alleges Lynn Haven corruption began years before Hurricane Michael
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in home
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in South Carolina home
Convicted murderer Asher Martin glances at his family, including his father who testified on...
Asher Martin sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
SUV driver in Wis. parade crash may have been fleeing a crime
Defendant Greg McMichael listens to an attorney during his trial at the Glynn County Courthouse...
Prosecutor in Ahmaud Arbery case: Arbery was under attack
FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies before a Senate Banking, Housing,...
Biden to keep Powell as Fed chair, Brainard gets vice chair
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
Official: More than 90% of federal workers got COVID-19 shots by deadline