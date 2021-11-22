Advertisement

Emerald Coast Christmas Bazaar
By Allison Baker
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Seems like Bay County was in the Christmas spirit this weekend, especially at the Emerald Coast Christmas Bazaar.

The three-day event featured over 100 vendors for holiday shopping. There was also an opportunity to get a photo with Santa Claus.

The event helped to raise money for Second Chance of Northwest Florida which is a nonprofit that helps adults living with traumatic or acquired brain injuries and their families.

“We help integrate or help brain injury folks adjust back to society,” Tracey Neudecker said. “We have a garden. They learn how to cook, read, walk again, and write. They do all kinds of stuff and they can come for free.”

If you missed this year’s Christmas festivities the event plans to return next year.

