FHP reminding people to drive safe ahead of the holidays.
By Allison Baker
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 10:58 PM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The holiday season is upon us and with that comes lots of traveling and fun celebrations. However, it is important that you travel safely and arrive at your destination safely throughout the holidays.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, they issued 5,442 DUI citations in the state from November through December of 2020.

FHP says there were also 1,052 crashes involving alcohol drugs or a combination of both in Florida.

“It is bringing the awareness that during these holidays although they are joyful and we are excited to experience them with family--we have to be aware of our surroundings,” said Jason King, FHP, said.

If you see an impaired driver on the road safely contact local law enforcement or dial *347.

