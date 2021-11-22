Free COVID-19 vaccine clinic for ages 5 and up in Bay County.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Lead Coalition teamed up with Resilient American Communities (RAC) in partnership with Health Heroes Florida to provide COVID shots and booster shots for free on Sunday.

The clinic was for ages five and up and opened at Lynn Haven Senior Center at 10 a.m with around 50 people waiting in line according to LEAD officials.

The clinic offered first and second doses of Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines as well as booster shots.

“This is the third clinic that we have hosted and it is simply to make the vaccinations accessible to the community,” Dr. Carrie Baker, LEAD Coalition said. “We want people in this community to be able to get these vaccinations as easily as possible”

The Lead Coalition hopes to have another vaccine clinic in the near future.

