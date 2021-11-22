Advertisement

Free COVID-19 vaccine clinic for ages 5 and up in Bay County

Free COVID-19 vaccine clinic for ages 5 and up in Bay County.
Free COVID-19 vaccine clinic for ages 5 and up in Bay County.(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Lead Coalition teamed up with Resilient American Communities (RAC) in partnership with Health Heroes Florida to provide COVID shots and booster shots for free on Sunday.

The clinic was for ages five and up and opened at Lynn Haven Senior Center at 10 a.m with around 50 people waiting in line according to LEAD officials.

The clinic offered first and second doses of Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines as well as booster shots.

“This is the third clinic that we have hosted and it is simply to make the vaccinations accessible to the community,” Dr. Carrie Baker, LEAD Coalition said. “We want people in this community to be able to get these vaccinations as easily as possible”

The Lead Coalition hopes to have another vaccine clinic in the near future.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ascension Sacred Heart
Suspended Ascension Florida employees can go back to work after change in state vaccine laws
The indictment from the United States District Court for the Northern District of Florida...
New indictment alleges Lynn Haven corruption began years before Hurricane Michael
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in home
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in South Carolina home
Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after school band’s bus crashes in Texas
Convicted murderer Asher Martin glances at his family, including his father who testified on...
Asher Martin sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

Emerald Coast Christmas Bazaar
Emerald Coast Christmas Bazaar
FHP reminding people to drive safe ahead of the holidays.
FHP reminding people to drive safe ahead of the holidays
Generic image of crash scene
One person dead after motorcycle accident in Okaloosa County
The Green-Hills Community Center regularly hosts free yard sales, free meals and various...
Green-Hills Community Center holds free Thanksgiving dinner