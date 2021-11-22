Gators part ways with Mullen

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After four seasons, Dan Mullen is no longer the head football coach of the Florida Gators.

Athletics Director Scott Stricklin making the announcement on Sunday.

Special Teams Coordinator & Running Backs Coach Greg Knox will serve as interim coach for the Sunshine Showdown against FSU.

Knox, a veteran of 20-plus seasons in the SEC, including four at Florida, has previously also served as interim coach at Mississippi State in 2017, leading the Bulldogs to a 31-27 win over Louisville in the TaxSlayer Bowl.

The Gators have lost four straight games to Power 5 opponents and are 2-9 against Power 5 teams dating back to the final three games of the 20-20 season.

Mullen, who was in his fourth season at Florida, led the Gators in the SEC championship game last season.

He finishes his career with the Gators with a 34-15 record.

The Gators are 5-6 (2-6 SEC) and need a win to avoid a losing season.

According to ESPN, Mullen has a buyout of $12 million. He is owed $6 million within 30 days of being fired, with the remaining $6 million to be paid out yearly in $1 million payments.

